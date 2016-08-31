Portsmouth councillors continue review into child sexual exploitation

COUNCILLORS are to study a review being carried out into how well authorities are dealing with child sexual exploitation.

Portsmouth City Council’s education, children and young people scrutiny panel is currently looking into whether the authority and other organisations are doing enough to tackle the issue.

It comes after Hampshire police earlier this year launched a major campaign against child sexual exploitation.

As reported, the force revealed 22 per cent of victims are under 13.

A total of 46 per cent of child abuse was perpetrated by children, and 34 per cent of child sex crimes were committed by adults between 18 and 21.

The council panel, made up of elected members, will meet on Monday to discuss the issues surrounding exploitation in more detail.

The following witnesses will be attending to speak and answer questions from the panel; Gemma Green, Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS) Chantelle Lemmon, social worker, Portsmouth City Council and Helen Saunders, youth justice officer, from Portsmouth City Council.

Monday’s debate is set to take place from 6.30pm, in conference room B of the city council’s civic offices, off Guildhall Square.

It will be chaired by Liberal Democrat councillor Will Purvis, with the vice-chair being Conservative councillor David Tompkins.