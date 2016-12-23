Portsmouth firms prove to be party poopers

BUSINESSES in Portsmouth are among the lowest Christmas party spenders in the UK, according to new research.

A study by savoystewart.co.uk, which looked at 120 office-based businesses across the UK, found that Portsmouth firms spent on average £15.64 per employee for their parties.

In Southampton, businesses spent £26.80, and Birmingham businesses were top with £37.06. Next on the list was Manchester where employers spent an average of £34.67 per head. Glasgow also made it to the top three, with £31.98.

Exeter businesses spent the least at £8.76.

Darren Best, MD of savoystewart.co.uk, said: ‘Christmas is the perfect opportunity for employers to thank their employees for all their hard work.

‘Some businesses can certainly splash out more than others when it comes to how fancy a venue or the overall event is, or how much food and drink is on offer.

‘However, we know it’s the people that make the party, not how much you spend and we wish everyone a great celebration to end yet another memorable year.’