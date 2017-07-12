Portsmouth Flip Out set to unveil improvements

PORTSMOUTH trampoline centre Flip Out is now bigger and bouncier than ever after undergoing a refurbishment.

It has just finished an upgrade which allows it to introduce more exciting activities for people of all ages.

The centre advises that whether you’re an ‘advanced flipper’ or ‘bouncing beginner’, you’ll enjoy the new facilities on offer.

The business’s latest investment project has provided a super trampoline, sprung gymnastics floor, parkour area, stunt box section, 15-metre tumble track, dodge ball area and even a multi-level soft play frame for children aged five and under.

Flip Out said it had listened carefully to customer feedback as it wanted to tailor the centre towards locals and what they expect.

The new parkour area (which also features a stunt box section), the sprung gymnastics floor and the super trampoline provide a space for the more enthusiastic, daring jumper.

Fun may be the ethos of the centre, but the Flip Out team are also passionate about improving fitness.

The park runs ‘flip fit’ classes throughout the week and all class and availability details are posted on the company website. The sessions incorporate various sections of the centre to provide a full body workout.

Flip Out has also rejuvenated The Delicafe, a cafe which allows visitors to watch over their family and friends as they enjoy the centre. The cafe has been redecorated and received a kitchen upgrade, offering a wider menu choice including pizzas, baguettes and toasties.

General manager Russell Dillingham said: ‘We have spent a considerable amount of time listening to customer feedback and researching other sites to determine what new activities we install and we are confident the new arena will be a huge hit!

‘We first opened our doors in December 2015 and feel now is the right time to take this site to the next level.’

The grand opening of the refurbished centre will be held on July 17 and doors will open at 9am.

For more, go to flipout.co.uk/locations/portsmouth/