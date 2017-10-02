Portsmouth International Port welcomes cruise ship

Have your say

A CRUISE ship was welcomed into Portsmouth International Port on Friday.

Viking Cruises made its debut at the port and staff were ready to welcome one of the world’s newest and fastest growing cruise lines.

Matt Grimes, Viking Cruises executive director said: ‘We are delighted to be visiting Portsmouth International Port for the first time.

‘It’s a great destination for our guests to explore with easy access to the best of England’s south coast and Portsmouth’s maritime history.’

Port director Mike Sellers said: ‘Viking Star will feel right at home using our modern facilities.’