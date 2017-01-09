Portsmouth Labour leader praises work of support hub for vulnerable youngsters

THE leader of Labour in Portsmouth has visited a support hub for vulnerable young people to learn more about the work that goes on there.

Councillor Stephen Morgan went to the Portsmouth Foyer on Greetham Street, to find out more about the work of staff and volunteers who are helping homeless youngsters turn their lives around.

Cllr Morgan said local charities offering a bed for the night is just ‘the first step’ on the long road to helping somebody embark on a new life away from homelessness.

Yet local groups provide much more than offering safe, secure accommodation, he says.

Cllr Morgan said: ‘These hugely important services provided by local charities and groups in our city help people take control over their lives and reduce demand on public services later on down the line. The Two Saints’ Portsmouth Foyer is a great example of this.

‘As well as providing a bed and a range of support networks, they encourage young people to develop their skills and self-confidence to help set them back on the path back to a more settled life. These services make a big difference in Portsmouth.

‘It was great to visit the team and see the valuable work staff and volunteers do.’

Two Saints provides accommodation for young people between 16 and 25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Referrals are made via the city council’s housing options team – the service is funded by the local authority.