Portsmouth law firm’s Brexit warning

LAW firm Blake Morgan has urged businesses to carry out an employment audit to make sure their businesses are ready for the possible effects of Brexit.

Bruce Potter, chairman of Blake Morgan, which has an office in Portsmouth, said: ‘Businesses need to consider now how they will be impacted in the event that employment restrictions are put in place.

‘For example, will their ability to recruit staff be affected? Specifically, employers should look at the number of European Economic Area (EEA) staff they employ and the roles in which they work.

‘What are the needs for these roles in the future? If there is a skills gap identified can this be filled in the UK or can you offer training schemes or apprenticeships in these areas?

‘Employers will need to ensure that they are not discriminating against EEA workers when implementing such measures.’