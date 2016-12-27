Portsmouth North MP praises work of Royal Mail posties

THE MP for Portsmouth North visited Royal Mail’s Portsmouth Delivery Office to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post and to pass on season’s greetings to staff.

Penny Mordaunt was shown around by delivery office manager Justin Brown and introduced to the men and women sorting and delivering mail over Christmas.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period. I thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas cards and presents are delivered to loved ones on time.’