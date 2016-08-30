Portsmouth Oktoberfest fever takes over as thousands snap up tickets for Guildhall spectacle

OKTOBERFEST fever has gripped Portsmouth as bosses behind the city’s version of the world-famous spectacle say it’s on course to sell out.

As reported by The News, the bosses of Victorious and Mutiny Festivals are joining up to stage the massive Bavarian-inspired spectacle in Europe’s single largest beer tent in Guildhall Square.

Co-organiser and Mutiny mastermind Luke Betts says he’s already sold more than 3,000 tickets and the event’s popularity has soared.

Mr Betts said he also forked out £1,000 to sponsor a Portsmouth Oktoberfest post on Facebook with The News front page, which has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people eager to get in on the occasion.

Mr Betts said: ‘We’re easily a third of the way there with ticket sales at the moment and if the momentum continues then the event should be a sell-out.

‘It’s fantastic. I sponsored a post on our Facebook page and it was seen by more than 232,000 people.

‘There are a lot of things that have helped, what with the popularity of Victorious and Mutiny.’

The festival was originally set to be held over two days; Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. But because of huge demand organisers are considering introducing an extra day on the Sunday.

The bash is to be held in what is anticipated to be the biggest beer tent in Europe, swallowing up the majority of the square, including the iconic Queen Victoria statue, as well as the steps leading up to the Civic Offices.

The marquee would be packed with huge tables where people could gather to enjoy continental beers from Stein glasses, like at the Oktoberfest spectacle in Munich, Germany.

But it would not just be about the beer.

Organisers will stage Bavarian-style entertainment for guests, with authentic oompah bands, a range of live music and street theatre, as well as an abundance of German food.

The event was this month given a licence by Portsmouth City Council bosses to be staged in the Square.

To get tickets for the spectacle, pay a visit to the website at oktoberfestportsmouth.co.uk