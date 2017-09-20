Portsmouth opticians celebrates after welcoming 2,000th customer

AN OPTICIANS in North End, Portsmouth is celebrating after welcoming its 2,000th customer.

Independent firm Anne Gill Eyecare welcomed Stephen Melhuish, who was unaware that he had become the store’s 2,000th customer, with an offer of half-price glasses to mark the milestone.

The business is run by Anne Gill. After working within the industry for 40 years, Anne decided to open her opticians on London Road in 2013.

Stephen visited the eyecare experts after searching for a local optician online. It was here that he found the independent firm.

Stephen said: ‘I was in need of an eye test and new pair of glasses, so searched online for a local optician and found Anne Gill Eyecare.

‘I was a little nervous, but the staff were warm and friendly and the process was so smooth and efficient that it made for a really good experience. The offer was a lovely gesture – the kind you tend to get with independent enterprises.’

Despite Stephen being unaware of the stir his visit would cause, Anne and her staff were quite excited about the transaction. Anne said: ‘I knew we had reached our 2,000th customer when Stephen booked and I was very excited and proud.’

Anne said her business is going from strength-to-strength. The entrepreneur has invested in technology including Tear Lab for dry eye cases, a topographer to fight short-sightedness in children and Anne also runs apprenticeships.

Anne said: ‘If I look back over the past few years, I think the most thrilling and satisfying part is being in the privileged position of bringing such amazing technology and expertise to so many people in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. I still enjoy running my own business – if anything, I wish I had summoned up the courage to start it sooner.’