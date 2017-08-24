Portsmouth pub aims to bring some Sunshine into regular’s life

A PUB is holding a charity event in honour of one of its regular customers.

The Sunshine Inn in Farlington wants to extend its thanks to a regular patron of the family-friendly pub.

The event is being organised by the pub and a local community group and is taking place on Sunday.

The bank holiday fun kicks off from 6pm and members of the public are invited to take part in the variety of activities that will be put on throughout the evening.

A golf-themed auction will be held with the chance to win a day of golf. Equipment has also been donated by a local golf club.

Various raffles are being organised including a guess the penny raffle a long with an envelope draw.

A barbecue will be put on in the pub garden and a disco will be held for all to enjoy.

Landlady Katherine Proiettei said: ‘This person is a valued customer and we want to do something nice for them. One of our regulars will be DJing at the disco so the whole community is coming together for it.’

‘The top prize to be won is £300.’

Katherine and her team at The Sunshine Inn have been planning the event in secret for three months, as the customer that this is in aid of isn’t aware of it.

Katherine said: ‘A lot of hard work and preparation has gone into making the event a success - The hardest part has been making sure that everybody is available for it.’