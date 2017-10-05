Portsmouth residents invited to have say on city’s next big projects

PEOPLE in Portsmouth are being asked for their views on major investments for the city including new flood defences, secondary school places and road layouts.

Portsmouth City Council wants people to have their say before it announces its next overall budget for the 2018/19 financial year.

The focus is on big, one-off schemes and the council wants to know how important people think they are.

Last year the council allocated £16.5 million to these projects.

People are also being consulted on spending on day-to-day services, including rubbish collections, libraries and care for children and older people.

Councillor Donna Jones, council leader, said: ‘Getting feedback from local people through the annual budget consultation is really important, and we want to hear from as many residents and businesses as possible.

‘We want to know where they think the council should be spending, and where it should be saving.

‘We need to make sure we’re investing in Portsmouth’s future, whether that’s by making sure homes and businesses are protected from flooding, or by providing enough school places for our children.’

To have your say search ‘budget consultation’ at portsmouth.gov.uk and complete an online survey.

You can also get a paper copy from the main reception at the civic offices, a library or housing office, by calling 02392 688073.

Go to the council’s website to find out more about upcoming neighbourhood forums.