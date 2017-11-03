Portsmouth shop will miss out on £36,000 in profits after losing its alcohol licence for selling booze to children

A SHOP has lost its alcohol licence for three months after being caught selling booze to children.

Loco, in Queen Street, Portsea in Portsmouth, was investigated by the city council’s trading standards team after receiving a tip-off from the police this March.

The store was caught selling alcohol to two 16-year-olds during test purchases carried out by the team in March and July.

That led to a review of the licence with the council’s sub-licensing committee yesterday.

It suspended the alcohol licence for three months, which will cost the store around £36,000 in lost revenue.

Councillors decided to spare the shop from permanently revoking the licence but warned it had taken ‘serious consideration’ about carrying out the action.

The decision is the second time in seven years that the off-licence has been investigated after it was given a three-month licence suspension in 2010 after failing two previous test purchases.

Jon Wallsgrove, solicitor for the licence holder Naynaben Patel, told the committee ahead of the decision: ‘Since the last review of the premises, there has been good management of the premises and there had been no failed test purchases before this March.

‘A suspension of the licence for a weekend would be the appropriate action.’

He added that suspending the licence for a week would lead to £3,000 in lost revenue.

Mrs Patel was removed as the designated premises supervisor for the shop.

Tracey Greaves, of the Trading Standards team said: ‘We do not want the children of Portsmouth to be able to be served alcohol. Had we not intervened this would have continued.’