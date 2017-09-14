Portsmouth skincare business celebrates partnership with Oxfam

Have your say

AN entrepreneur is celebrating after her business secured a prestigious partnership.

Southsea Bathing Hut, a skincare company based in Portsmouth which provides ‘natural skincare from the seaside’, has partnered with Oxfam.

A selection of the firm’s products have been chosen by the charity to be sold as part of the Sourced by Oxfam range.

The international charity’s team of buyers search the globe for pioneering suppliers that aim to put people before profit.

The team look for quality products with an emphasis on small-scale production and sustainable materials.

It wasn’t long before they came across the Southsea company.

Samantha Worsey, founder and director of Southsea Bathing Hut, said: ‘We are thrilled to fly the flag for Portsmouth with our Southsea-branded products.

‘We are incredibly proud to be stocked by Oxfam, which is world-famous for supporting ethical business practices such as Fair Trade.

‘They came to us because they wanted to offer their customers a selection of high quality, artisan skincare products, made in cruelty-free ways using ethically and sustainably-sourced ingredients.’

Samantha said she was excited to bring her business to a wider audience, especially after her recent successful and ongoing partnership with Montezuma Chocolates.

Samantha said: ‘To be stocked by Oxfam we had to pass stringent checks on every aspect of our business practices.

‘We are one of a small handful selected for the Health and Wellbeing category, which is a real honour.’

Products on offer in Oxfam’s range include Southsea Bathing Hut’s Blooming Bath and Shower Oils and Vitamin Sea Balm .