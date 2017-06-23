Portsmouth solicitor praises positive step in cosmetics battle

PEOPLE must be protected from the unregulated cosmetics industry.

That is the claim of Ruth Powell, senior associate of Portsmouth firm BL Claims Solicitors.

Ms Powell has welcomed a report by Nuffield Council on bioethics, saying that is a welcome step forward in the campaign to protect people, especially children.

She also backed recommendations from the report calling for a ban on makeover apps, which are targeting children as young as eight.

The think tank also called for all cosmetic surgeons to be properly trained and certified – as well as for a ban on non-medical invasive procedures for patients under 18.

Ms Powell said: ‘Most people would be shocked to discover that dermal fillers are only subject to the same level of regulation in the UK as ballpoint pens and toothbrushes.

‘It is reported that fillers, laser hair removal and Botox account for nine in 10 procedures, and approximately 75 per cent of the market in terms of money spent.

‘It is perhaps not surprising that people are tempted by advertising for a quick fix to their wrinkles after seeing perfectly-posed pictures of smooth-skinned celebrities on Facebook, Snapchat or Instagram.’