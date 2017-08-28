Portsmouth top buys are bananas!

Have your say

AMAZON has released its 2017 Summer Trend Report and for Portsmouth the results are bananas and... bike locks.

The report revealed some of the most popular products, shopping and entertainment trends across the UK this year so far,

Best-selling products in Portsmouth varied. Surprisingly, one of the most popular purchases made by locals over the summer period was an inflatable banana.

The most popular DVDs purchased by people within the region included Trainspotting and Beauty and the Beast.

Official Xbox wireless controllers, thank you gift bags for bridesmaids, Bio-Oil specialist skincare oil and Kryptonite bike locks all made it to the top of the buyer list.