Portsmouth Water wins prestigious utility award

THE team behind Portsmouth Water is celebrating after winning a prestigious award.

The firm took home the Home Builders Federation Utility Company of the Year Award at the 2017 HBF National Utilities Conference on September 27.

The event, held at the DW Stadium in Wigan, aims to showcase the best in the business.

Portsmouth Water was commended for its forward-thinking approach to a new connections policy, which dispenses with street meter chambers in favour of an above ground, on-wall metering solution.

The HBF advised it is a basic and fundamental right that all customers, including the elderly and those with disabilities, are able to easily read their water meters to monitor their usage and detect leaks.

Engineering director of Portsmouth Water Rod Porteous said: ‘I am delighted that our approach to new connections has been recognised by the Home Business Federation. We pride ourselves on providing the best service and continually look at innovative approaches to further improve our services.’