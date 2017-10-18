Potential cuts ‘good news’

A RESIDENTIAL property expert has commented on potential stamp duty tax cuts.

Mark Scott, a residential property specialist for law firm Blake Morgan, has said that the potential cuts could mean good news for young housebuyers.

Mark said: ‘ This is promising news for young potential housebuyers looking to secure their first home, but currently cannot do so due to the large amount of stamp duty land tax a property purchase in the UK brings.

‘Many of my overseas clients are being put off from investing in the UK property market simply because the overall stamp duty tax bill is now far too high.

‘This has had a knock-on effect for the property industry generally. With Brexit fast approaching, we are now in a period where we should be doing everything we can to generate new business and investment in the UK.’