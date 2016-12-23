Poundland to cut prices by 50 per cent tomorrow

Poundland announced today that it will be cutting prices on thousands of Christmas products by 50 per cent tomorrow.

Shoppers who are looking to bag last-minute festive bargains will be able to get their hands on hundreds of products at the discount retailer on Christmas Eve, it has been confirmed.

Items on sale will include decorations, toys and presents, gift bags and wrapping paper and cards.

A Poundland spokesman said there are plenty of 50p stocking fillers up for grabs too including the Home Alone DVD, coloured LED lights and crackers.

Other multi-price items in store will also be reduced including deluxe crackers, Santa outifts and tree toppers, added the firm.