PR firm chooses Royal Navy charity to support

PUBLIC relations business South Coast Creative has pledged to support the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity as its charity of the year.

The company, in Droxford, which offers professional services to clients including strategic communications and marketing consultancy, has committed to the charity in the year it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Managing director Natalie Reeves is a navy spouse and keen supporter of the charity’s work.

Natalie said: ‘I am very proud of the role that the Royal Navy carries out around the world to protect our interests.

‘I am equally delighted that we are able to commit to support the charity in the year they celebrate 10 years of excellent work to support that mission.’

Public relations services will be provided free of charge to the charity and it will make an annual donation of its profit and focus all fundraising activities through the year.

South Coast Creative also offers support to Royal Navy service leavers who are establishing or who have already set up their own business.

Mentoring is given free of charge with any marketing and communications services offered at a 50 per cent discount.