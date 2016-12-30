Praise for students’ free legal advice work

AN EVENT was held to celebrate work in the community by law students at the University of Portsmouth.

Flick Drummond, MP for Portsmouth South, went to find out about the students who run a legal advice service offering free and confidential guidance.

Since 2013 their clinics have been providing legal advice across a broad range of civil and social welfare areas, including landlord and tenant disputes, wills and probate, consumer and contract issues, divorce, employment and benefit queries.

Student advisors, who are in their final year of a law degree, are overseen by solicitors and a clinic tutor.

The School of Law General Legal Advice Clinic operates from the John Pounds Centre in Portsea and the Somerstown Community Hub. The scheme is supervised by university teaching fellow and practicing solicitor Gemma Hargrave.

She said: ‘The clinics have been a great success with both students and local residents benefiting from the free service.’