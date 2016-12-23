Presents donated to centre

PRESENTS were donated to a charity that helps support vulnerable members of the community.

The gifts were given to The Haven Community Centre, run by The Salvation Army, in Lake Road, Portsmouth, by staff at Apollo Fire Detectors.

Steve Brown, managing director at the Havant firm, visited the community centre yesterday.

The money for the gifts had been raised by staff, who took part in fundraising activities, such as dress down Fridays, a Christmas jumper day and staff competitions. Fundraising will continue until the end of this week and the final amount raised will be handed to The Haven in January.

Rob Warburton, centre manager at the Haven, said: ‘A huge thank you from all of us to Apollo for the incredible generosity and support.

‘It’s absolutely fantastic and will enable us to help so many families here in Portsmouth.’