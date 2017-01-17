Priddy’s world record bid is back on horizon

OCEAN racing legend Alan Priddy has confirmed that Team Britannia will launch its round-the-world record bid in October.

The decision – announced yesterday in Portsmouth – comes after two further technical issues were discovered in December, both of which have now been resolved.

Mr Priddy said: ‘The boat is coming on in leaps and bounds, but last month we identified two additional minor problems. These were only discovered following the operation to turn the hull over, lifting it out of the special upside jig it had been sitting in.

‘As soon as she was turned our amazing builder discovered two further minor issues, which, because of the Christmas shutdown, could not be resolved immediately. This put pressure on the timetable we were working to and would have pushed the start date toward the edge of the weather window, possibly making for a very bumpy and unpleasant voyage. So we will launch our round-the-world record attempt in October.’

Mr Priddy has already talked extensively about the importance of the weather and identifying the optimum time for the record attempt, which is why the team have their own dedicated meteorologist who will provide constant updates on conditions and emerging weather systems.

The revolutionary 80ft eco-boat is expected to be launched in the spring, before undergoing an extensive programme of sea trials and visits to events supporting the project’s sponsors.