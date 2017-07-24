Primary school pupils launch brand new Co-op

THE region’s newest Co-op store has opened in Emsworth with the help of some happy school children.

The launch of Emsworth Co-op was attended by pupils of St James’ Primary School and Co-op’s area manager.

Schoolchildren cut the ribbon and officially announced the store as open.

The branch was served up after a £1m investment and plans to give a boost to the local economy, creating 17 jobs and assisting good causes.

The site, in Southleigh Road, was previously home to another convenience store which closed two years ago. Co-op bosses found the space and decided it would be the perfect place for their investment.

The new store is offering a number of offers to mark its launch.

Through its Membership Scheme, the business will assist local community groups. Members receive a five per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services. A further one per cent will benefit local good causes.

Named groups already set to benefit from the stores scheme include Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal; Hampshire Teenage Project which is raising funds for a vehicle, as well as the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

Students in the Portsmouth region who hold an NUS card will receive a 10 per cent discount off groceries.

Store manager Adam Casey said: ‘We are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in Emsworth, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to serve the local community.’

Area manager Nigel Wicks said: ‘Our ambition is to establish the store as a real asset for the community. When members swipe their membership card as they shop with us they can raise much needed funding for local organisations who contribute to improving local life.’