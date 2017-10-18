Professional pair win big at charity tennis event

Have your say

A BUSINESS coach and banker celebrated taking home winners’ medals at the annual Solent Property Professionals Tennis Tournament.

Kevin Stansfield from ActionCoach and Natwest commercial manager Gary Hodgson saw off rivals at the event, held at Lee-on-the-Solent Tennis Club.

Twenty business professionals took part in the day, which was sponsored by commercial property consultancy Hughes Ellard.

A raffle raised £115 for Smile 4 Wessex. The charity provides support for the Wessex Neurological Centre in Southampton.

The competition involved doubles teams vying for league table points, before the two final teams battled it out.

Accountants, lawyers, developers and investors all fought for the top spot.

Hughes Ellard director Russell Mogridge said: ‘Kevin and Gary took the honours in a tough contest against Hughes Ellard’s Tim Clark and Sean Hogan of law firm Paris Smith, bringing to an end Tim’s unbroken winning streak of 15 years!

‘This year’s comedy shot award went to real estate solicitor Katrina Spolander of Shoosmiths, who took away the wooden racket and a tennis lesson with resident club coach Matt Rogers!’