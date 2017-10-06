Project manager translates profits boost into award

Have your say

A MANAGER has been recognised for her passion to develop the translation industry with a prestigious award.

Tatiana Poliakova is senior project manager for Fareham-based language services company, Intonation.

At the Association of Translation Companies’ 2017 Language Industry Summit Awards, Tatiana was awarded the Project Manager of the Year accolade.

Judges at the event, which is designed to celebrate success in the language sector, advised that Tatiana won the award due to her exceptional dedication to her work which involves running a team of nine project managers.

Having worked for the firm for seven years, qualified translator and interpreter Tatiana manages the company’s biggest client.

She was praised for increasing revenue whilst reducing Intonation’s costs, despite adverse conditions following the Brexit vote and a drop in the value of the pound.

The senior manager has strong links with Portsmouth University where she has mentored students and led apprenticeship training.

Tatiana has also provided translation work free of charge to charities including UNICEF.

On her win Tatiana said: ‘I was surprised to win and it feels like a huge accomplishment.

‘It’s great to know my work is appreciated and acknowledged by my peers. The team here work hard to deliver an excellent service, and the success is down to the effort of the whole team.’

Judge Liz Pryke, secretary of the ATC, said: ‘The gala dinner and awards were a real celebration of success in the language sector.

‘We congratulate Tatiana on her award and we’re confident she and the other winners will continue to provide outstanding services to ensure the language sector carries on growing and growing.’