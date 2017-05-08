Property company hosts charity golf day for hospice

KEEN golfers took to the course to raise funds for a charity that offers specialist palliative care to those with life-limiting illnesses.

More than 70 players tackled 18 holes at McAndrew Martin’s charity golf day last week.

The Portsmouth-based property firm hosted the event at Waterlooville Golf Course.

This year’s day saw the biggest turnout since it began three years ago and organisers are aiming to beat their previous fundraising record.

McAndrew Martin director Ian Lee, who organised the event with fellow director Lee Sergeant, said: ‘The event was played in a great spirit with plenty of fun along the way.

‘It is our most successful charity golf day so far with more players than ever before and we hope to beat previous totals once all proceeds are collected and counted.’

The event attracted property professionals from Portsmouth, Hampshire and London.

Charity auction prizes included a week in a Spanish villa, Portsmouth FC memorabilia, a day at the races and lunch at the top of the Shard.

All the money raised will go towards McAndrew Martin’s ongoing battle to raise £10,000 for The Rowans Hospice.

The money will be used to refurbish one of the specialist in-patient rooms at the hospice.

The in-patient care ward consists of 19 en-suite bedrooms where 24-hour care is available to patients. Volunteers at the ward provide meals and refreshments and families are able to stay overnight with their loved ones.

Organiser Ian Lee said he was grateful for all the support for the event.

He said: ‘There was a mix of abilities but all of the players really threw themselves into the day.

‘Our thanks go to all of the players, sponsors and supporters who made the day such a success. And a special mention must also go to The Rowans Hospice and our staff for their support.’