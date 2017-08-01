Property experts receive top client service award

PROPERTY experts Vail Williams were presented with a client service accolade at the South Coast Property Awards this July.

The company took home the award at a charity gala dinner and ceremony at the Ageas Bowl Hilton, Southampton.

Regional managing partner for the Solent, Mike Greenwood, said: ‘We are delighted to be rewarded for our client service. The way that we work is incredibly important to us. It’s not just about being able to take a client’s brief and ensure it is correctly managed, it’s about the whole experience our clients have with the Vail Williams brand.’