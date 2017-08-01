Property experts receive top client service award

PROPERTY experts Vail Williams were presented with a client service accolade at the South Coast Property Awards this July.
The company took home the award at a charity gala dinner and ceremony at the Ageas Bowl Hilton, Southampton.
Regional managing partner for the Solent, Mike Greenwood, said: ‘We are delighted to be rewarded for our client service. The way that we work is incredibly important to us. It’s not just about being able to take a client’s brief and ensure it is correctly managed, it’s about the whole experience our clients have with the Vail Williams brand.’
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.