Proposals to boost Fishbourne terminal by Wightlink

NEW plans have been unveiled to boost a ferry terminal.

Wightlink – which operates ferries between Portsmouth and Fishbourne – has revealed proposals to remodel the entrance at the latter’s terminal entrance by creating three lanes of traffic entering the port.

The company hopes this will ease congestion at busy times and assist staff in marshalling traffic for each sailing.

Keith Greenfield, chief executive of Wightlink and Sean Millward, head of business operations, displayed a first look at the plans to residents at a packed Fishbourne Parish Council meeting.

Mr Greenfield said: ‘We always try our best to be good neighbours but recognise that sometimes customers queuing for a ferry along Fishbourne Lane can inconvenience local residents.

‘Now our £45m project to invest in future services and build a new ship for the route is almost completed, we want to look ahead to see how we could improve our systems further.’

Wightlink is set to consult the public further before submitting an application.