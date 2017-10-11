Prosecco festival is a first for Port Solent

PORT Solent is preparing to host its first ever Prosecco festival this weekend.

The event is set to be a fun, bubble-filled event, bringing people to the area with promises of fantastic entertainment and live music.

The sold-out event is on Saturday and, from 6.30pm, fans will begin their evening into what is being described as a ‘Hollywood-style festival of Prosecco.’

Different styles and brands of Prosecco will be on offer for ticket-holders, who will also have the chance to sample food from a choice of 17 different restaurants.

As well as live music, there will also be daring entertainment which will include fire dances, topless male stilt walkers, martini glass dancers and a Champagne bottle juggler.

The Prosecco guide boasts over 12 different styles of the beverage, with detailed descriptions of the different flavours that will be on offer.

Aerial hoop acrobat performances will be presented throughout the evening and the different forms of entertainment will be spread throughout the centre.

Outside of Watermark and Wildwood will sit a photobooth taxi hosted by the Breeze FM.

To raise money for charity, a charity limbo challenge will begin from 6.30pm.

Street performances, the opportunity to be ‘papped’ by a photographer and a chocolate fountain will also all be presented.

As ticket holders arrive they will be presented with a goodie bag filled with treats including a Prosecco glass to use throughout the night and tokens.