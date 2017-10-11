Pub group reveals big increase in profits

Have your say

A UK pub group has released a report revealing impressive profits.

Upham Group PLC, a collection of premium pubs has announced its unaudited interim statement for the last six-month period.

The report showed total sales of £7.1m, up 24.8 per cent from £5.7m in the previous period.

Pub sales increased by 25.9 percent, from £5.5m to £6.9m.

The group, which has its own regional brewery, owns various pubs across the UK including Havant-based venture,The Wheelwright’s Arms.

On Emsworth Road, the 150-year-old pub boasts original, traditional features and was recently selected for the Good Beer Guide 2018.

It is now listed as among the best 4,500 pubs for beer across the UK according to the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The guide is independent and listings are based entirely on nomination and evaluation by CAMRA members.

As well as the local pub reaching the guide, other highlights for Upham Group include another of its pubs winning a Wedding Venue of the Year accolade and the completion of a re-structure of central management within the firm.

Chris Phillips, CEO of Upham, said: ‘It has been a good six months for the Upham Group, in which we have seen significant activity and progress.

‘We have been extremely pleased by the reception of our first craft beer, UB5, and the performance of our newest addition to the portfolio, the Weighbridge Brewhouse.

‘We continue to assess acquisition opportunities where we believe we can maximise revenue streams.

‘We also look forward to further building our estate so that even more customers can enjoy our premium pubs and beers.’