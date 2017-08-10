Pub owners looking for new landlord

A PUB company has confirmed that it is looking for a new landlord, following a dispute with the previous one.

The Hurdles Bar and Restaurant in Station Road, Droxford, is in need of a new landlord after a lease dispute with Ei Group, who own the venue, caused the former one to leave.

Posting on The Hurdles website, the former landlord said: ‘We are closed because we have not reached agreement with Ei Group for a new lease.

‘Thank you for your support and good wishes.’

A spokesman for Ei Publican Partnerships said: ‘We can confirm The Hurdles bar in Droxford is temporarily closed after our previous publican decided not to renew their lease.

‘We are currently looking for a new operator to take over the site and hope to reopen as soon as possible.’

