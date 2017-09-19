Pub seals its spot in guide for good beer

Have your say

A POPULAR pub has earned a spot in a national beer guide for the first time.

The Blue Bell Inn in Emsworth has sealed an entry in the 2018 CAMRA Good Beer Guide – dubbed the ‘definitive guide to finding the perfect pint’ by the Emsworth Business Association.

While the pub serves Sharp’s Doom Bar as standard, its two other real ale hand pumps offer a rotating selection of real ales through the year.

Revised and released every 12 months, the handbook features over 4,500 pubs across the country – selected by more than 170,000 CAMRA members.