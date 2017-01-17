Public to have their say on proposed Portchester masterplan

RADICAL proposals to transform a shopping precinct are to go to public consultation.

Fareham Borough Council unveiled its masterplan for the Portchester precinct last week, which would see the building of housing, parking changes and ‘gateway entrances’ to the area.

The proposals were unveiled after months of planning between councillors and officers at the borough council.

A public consultation will now take place on the proposals later this month after the council’s executive gave it the go-ahead at a meeting last Monday.

Dozens of flats could be built behind the Co-op in West Street and via extensions to shops, with plans also to repave the precinct surfaces and improve street lighting.

