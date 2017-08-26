Raise a glass to return of city pub the Yorkshire Grey

Have your say

A SLICE of Portsmouth’s pub history has been brought back to life.

The Yorkshire Grey in Guildhall Walk was once a Portsmouth treasure, named after the horses used by the city-based Royal Artillery.

In 1980 the pub was converted into a bar and underwent numerous owners and name changes.

But now it’s been brought back to life under its former namesake.

Michelle Everitt and her partner Jodie Thorne have worked hard to restore the historic building and, after stripping it back to its original features, it opened for business last night.

Michelle said: ‘Jodie and I are partners and have taken on this challenge together in partnership with the Admiral Tavern brewery. We’re really looking forward to the opening.’

For 22 years the venue was used as a nightclub, which meant hours spent removing black paint from the walls and any final remnants of club decor.

Michelle said: ‘It has taken about six weeks to get the place up to scratch.

‘We wanted to restore the building back to a traditional pub.

‘At the moment we have four real ales, lagers, ciders and an extensive selection of spirits.

‘By the end of the year we’re hoping to sell food.’

Michelle said that her dream is to make the Yorkshire Grey a success once more.

Michelle said: ‘My hope for the future is for this to be a successful and proper family pub.

‘I would also like some more sleep!’

Both Jodie and Michelle have a wealth of experience in the industry as they co-run The Fawcett Inn pub in Southsea.

Jodie said: ‘With this pub we want to turn back the clock. As soon as we saw the site become available we knew exactly what we wanted to make of it and we’ve really appreciated the support of the brewery. They have been behind us 100 per cent of the way.’