Reality star Millie Mackintosh to open Southampton Boat Show

A reality TV star and fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur has been announced to headline the Southampton Boat Show.

Millie Mackintosh (pictured) will open the show on September 15 at 11am, kicking off 10 days of nautical events.

Europe’s largest marina will feature live music and entertainment along with hundreds of boats of all shapes and sizes for visitors to hop on and off.

Millie said: ‘I’m thrilled to be opening this year’s TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. I’m really looking forward to spending some time at the event, soaking up the atmosphere and exploring some of the beautiful boats that will be on display.’