Recruitment company is named as the best in UK

A FIRM is celebrating after it was named the UK’s Best Recruitment Company to Work for (up to 50 employees) at the national recruitment industry awards.

Technical recruitment company Carrington West, which is based at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, won the award at the REC’s (Institute of Recruitment Professionals) IRP Awards.

The awards were announced at Westminster’s Park Plaza Hotel and hosted by Sky News presenter, Dermot Murnaghan.

Carrington West has seen a period of rapid growth over the past four years – growing from two to 30 people in that time with a turnover reaching £26m a year. The judges were impressed with their staff retention rate of 93 per cent.

Director Simon Gardiner said: ‘We were so pleased to be officially recognised in an area where we have spent the last six years striving to be ahead of our competition. We have invested heavily in our office environment and our facilities.

‘Our main asset are the great people we are luckily enough to work alongside every day, they make this company the best to work for in the country.’

The firm was short-listed for two awards with Blayne Cahill being highly commended in the Temporary Consultant of the Year category.