Region sees increase in contactless card use

A REPORT by Barclaycard has been released to mark the 10th anniversary of contactless payments being introduced to the UK.

The Contactless Spending Index has revealed that shoppers across the south east have increased their use of the service in the past year by roughly 70 per cent.

More and more people are continuing to take advantage of the speed and convenience of ‘touch and go’ technology.

When looking at the rates of contactless spending in the last year, Portsmouth saw an 81 per cent increase.

Adam Henson, director at Barclaycard mobile payments, said: ‘Over the past decade contactless payments have transformed how consumers shop, travel and trade and people in the south east have really embraced this fast and convenient way of paying.

‘The amount spent by shoppers in the south east using the technology has continued to increased year-on-year and the trend towards ‘‘touch and go’’ shows no signs of slowing down. We are looking forward to continuing to innovate with new initiatives to make buying and selling quicker and easier.’