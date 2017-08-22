REGIONAL: Asda apologises after mis-spelling Isle of Wight on carrier bags for new island store

A supermarket has apologised after printing 10,000 bags with the mis-spelling ‘Isle of White’ to mark the opening of a new store.

Asda produced the carrier bags for the official launch of the store in Newport, on the Isle of Wight, using a design by two local children.

We’re hanging our heads for making this genuine printing error and we’re in the process of reproducing the exclusive design to get back on sale as quickly as possible. Asda spokesman

But now the error has caused social media users to criticise the store for failing to proofread and have been using the hashtag #RetailFail.

Beth Burleigh posted on Twitter: ‘ASDA gaffe proves importance of #proofreading!’

While others were more sympathetic with Roy Gardner posting: ‘Most Marketers’ will feel a degree of sympathy here... it can happen to the best of us.’

