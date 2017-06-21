Report finds industrial property market in south starts 2017 well

HIGH levels of enquiries and progress on new developments contributed to a ‘buoyant’ period for the industrial property market in the south, according to Lambert Smith Hampton.

Industrial property specialists based at the company’s south coast office report its enquiry levels in the first quarter of 2017 were higher than last year.

The report attributes this to interest in new schemes including the Solent Airport development at Daedalus, Pioneer Park in Portsmouth and Dunsbury Park in Havant. Overall, 432,837 sq ft of industrial space was taken up, an increase of 12.94 per cent.

Robin Dickens, industrial and logistics director at the firm’s Fareham office, said: ‘We envisage enquiry levels will remain consistent while these new developments come on stream. They will stimulate market churn to enable companies frustrated at the lack of available stock to expand and relocate.’