Report reveals strong export profits in south

A quarterly study has revealed that the south east is one of the regions receiving the highest number of export orders in the UK.

Manufacturers in London and the south east are enjoying increased profits from export strength, according to a survey published by EEF.

One of the reasons for its success is that it is within the export ‘Eurozone’.

The manufacturer’s organisation and accountants and business advisor firm BDO LLP reported that the strong performance has boosted business confidence across the region.

This is reflected in recruitment intentions among firms more than doubling.

Martin Strutt, region director for EEF in London and the south east said: ‘Manufacturers appear to have taken the recent political upheaval in their stride and are taking advantage of growing world markets to make hay while the sun shines.

‘This period is likely to be the peak, however, and we are likely to see a more stable picture in the coming months rather than any further significant acceleration.’