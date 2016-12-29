Restaurant makes it to the finals

A CURRY house was shortlisted for a national award after it was nominated by its customers.

Spice Merchants, in Osborne Road, Southsea, was in the running for the Best Spice Restaurant in the South East award at the coveted 12th Annual British Curry Awards. For the second year, the awards were sponsored by online booking site kukd.com.

Founder Shelim Hussain said: ‘It is a great honour to be a part of a well-respected awards ceremony that sets the benchmark for all others. These awards celebrate the achievements of a significant industry and we are proud of the association.’

The category was won by Maliks in Gerrards Cross.

Members of the public nominated their favourite restaurants for entry into the competition.

This year, a total of 206,371 public nominations were received.