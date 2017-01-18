Result for Phones4u staff

MORE than 400 former employees of Phones 4u have won around £1.4m in redundancy pay, more than two years after the firm went bust.

The money came after a number of ex-employees took the firm to an employment tribunal, because it failed to consult staff before making mass redundancies.

The sudden collapse of Phones 4u in September 2014 saw more than 550 stores close overnight, including ones in Portsmouth, Fareham, and Havant, and 2,500 staff made redundant.

Around 2,000 other staff were re-employed by Vodafone, EE and Dixons Carphone, which took over 350 of the closed stores.

More than 400 former staff have now won Protective Award compensation, worth around £3,712 each, from the Redundancy Payments Service, funded by the taxpayer, to cover 56 days at the statutory level of £464 per week.