Search

Retailer on the hunt for the best small producers

Pets at Home is banning the sale of rabbits over Easter.

Pet store to celebrate Easter - by banning people from buying rabbits

0
Have your say

SMALL suppliers can get some support from the Co-op as its search for the Small Producer of the Year begins.

The retailer has teamed-up with the Quality Food Awards to launch the second annual search to showcase the quality of smaller, local producers. Finalists could get their product listed in their local Co-op store as part of package of benefits.

Sue Wade, from the Co-op, said: ‘It’s exciting to collaborate with smaller producers, it’s their innovation, quality, passion and traditions which ensures their products are loved locally.’

For more details go to uk.qualityfoodawards.com

Back to the top of the page