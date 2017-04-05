Retailer on the hunt for the best small producers

SMALL suppliers can get some support from the Co-op as its search for the Small Producer of the Year begins.

The retailer has teamed-up with the Quality Food Awards to launch the second annual search to showcase the quality of smaller, local producers. Finalists could get their product listed in their local Co-op store as part of package of benefits.

Sue Wade, from the Co-op, said: ‘It’s exciting to collaborate with smaller producers, it’s their innovation, quality, passion and traditions which ensures their products are loved locally.’

For more details go to uk.qualityfoodawards.com