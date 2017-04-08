Retro gaming event to come to church

GAMING fans will be in for a treat as a retro games day comes to a church.

The event is going to be held at St Peter and St Paul Church in Medina Road, Wymering, Portsmouth, on Thursday, April 20.

It will run from 9am until 9pm, with four three-hour sessions planned.

Jamie Barnes said the games event has been sponsored by Game Over, which will be lending consoles and monitors for the day.

The sessions will cost £5, with the money being reinvested into the church’s youth activities.

To get involved e-mail saintgamesplay@gmail.com