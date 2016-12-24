REVEALED: First look at Portsmouth £32m students halls of residence

THIS is the first look at the new £32m high-rise student accommodation tower that will soar above Portsmouth’s city centre.

Crosslane Student Developments has won planning permission to pull down Stanhope House, in Commercial Road, and build a ‘premium’ 19-storey, 256-bed hall of residence.

Stanhope House, Portsmouth is Crosslane’s first student accommodation property in this thriving student city, and the development is situated right in the heart of the city centre and close to the University of Portsmouth. Lisa Timberlake, Crosslane development manager

It will be made up of 128 studios and 128 en-suite flats, communal areas including a common room, along with study rooms and kitchen and dining areas.

The plans, despite being passed by the council’s planning committee, were met with controversy by campaigners who fear the ‘proliferation’ of student development will divide communities.

There were concerns about the potential spike in traffic congestion around the city centre – and the University of Portsmouth also said it was never consulted.

But councillors agreed the latest student halls for the area – taking the number of lets either being built or in the planning stage to around 3,000 within a mile stretch – will free up for homes for families in residential areas.

Welcoming the scheme’s approval, Lisa Timberlake, Crosslane development manager, said: ‘This is Crosslane’s first student accommodation property in this thriving student city, and the development is situated right in the heart of the city centre and close to the University of Portsmouth.

‘Crosslane is pleased to have successfully received planning consent for the scheme following extensive engagement with the local planning authority on the design and a public consultation event that Crosslane hosted for local residents.

‘We continue to identify and evaluate potential opportunities to further grow our successful student accommodation business in the city and other locations in the UK and throughout Europe.’

Construction is due to be complete in time for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Shop space will be on the ground floor.

A wave of halls providing student rooms have already been built in the city centre: Greetham Street - 836; Earlsdon Street – 35; Guildhall Walk – 25; The Registry – 41.

Under construction are: Zurich House – 999; Europa House – 262; Middle Street – 124; The Trafalgar – 83; Lake Road – 30. In the planning stage are: Isambard Brunel Road – 484; Surrey Street – 576; Stanhope House – 256; and Middle Street – 66.