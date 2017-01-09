REVEALED: From coffee rounds to birthday collections, the staggering cost of just going to work

Office workers will spend an average of £40,000 at work during their career, a new survey has revealed.

The cost of working in an office - from charity donations to work nights out - often leave Brits out of pocket, according to Nationwide Current Accounts.

The poll found that Brits spend £1,003 at work each year, with many feeling pressured into coughing up money to keep their colleagues happy.

And if they work for four decades, this would equate to £40,128 - equivalent to about two years’ salary for the average British worker.

The most expensive item on the list was clothes and bags, with £119.16 being spent on average a year, drinks and nights out with £102.24, anbd Christmas parties with £96.48.

Alan Oliver, Nationwide’s head of external affairs, said: ‘Working in an office can be an expensive business, especially in big teams.

‘While most people value the camaraderie of working in a team, birthdays, retirements and charity fundraisers can take their toll on our wallets and purses.

‘We would recommend putting in only what you can afford. Developing a regular savings habit can also help in meeting many of life’s financial challenges.’