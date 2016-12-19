REVEALED: Victorious line-up through the years

WHAT started off as a few friends holding some live music on a stage next to HMS Victory at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in 2012 has now turned into a big-league music spectacle enjoyed by tens of thousands of spectators from across the region and beyond.

Victorious’ first high profile acts came in 2013 with Maximo Park, The Feeling, Brand New Heavies and Katy B.

Then came a change in setting; the festival broadened its horizons by switching from the Historic Dockyard to Southsea Common in 2014, doubling its capacity to 80,000.

And with that came bigger acts; Dizzee Rascal, American blues musician Seasick Steve, Sophie-Ellis-Bextor, ’90s indie stars Shed Seven, Naughty Boy, The Pigeon Detectives and Dan le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip.

And from there it continued to grow; as 2015’s bill featured a range of household names including Tinie Tempah, The Flaming Lips, Ray Davies and Basement Jaxx, and a new main stage was created to go on the Common to go alongside the Castle Field stage.

But this year’s was the biggest to date; as Victorious landed global superstar Noel Gallagher and his band The High Flying Birds wowed crowds.

Around 40,000 spectators packed out the field for the Oasis legend's set to sing along to hits Wonderwall and Don't Look Back in Anger, as well as a stack of tunes from his new band. And there were also major names in the form of Manic Street Preachers, The Levellers, Ash The Coral, and DJs Mark Ronson and Annie Mac.