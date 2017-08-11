Rise in ‘hobbypreneurs’ as passions turn profit

A NEW report has revealed a growing number of people ‘resetting’ their lives to become hobbypreneurs.

A review conducted by Britain Thinks and Investec Click & Invest has reported a large number of people entering into a career that is more of a hobby, as they become more confident in their own abilities and defy economic uncertainty.

More than one third of the population have already reset and a further 32 per cent are reportedly planning to follow suit in the next five years, embarking on what they feel could be more rewarding careers and turning a hobby into profit.

The report also revealed that 85 per cent of participants say they would like to have greater control over their future.

Viki Cooke, founding partner of Britain Thinks, said: ‘Our research identifies that across the population there is a move towards empowerment as people recognise that in a world of increasing uncertainty, they need to take control of their lives and “reset”. This has implications for work and careers, lifestyle and financial planning. We see this as a societal trend which is set to continue.’