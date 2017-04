DRIVERS are warned they will be unable to get to the M27 on the M275 at night until the weekend.

Highways England will close the northbound carriageway between the Rudmore roundabout in Portsmouth to the M27 overnight between 10pm and 6am up until Saturday morning.

A signposted diversion will be in place from the Rudmore Roundabout, diverting traffic north on the A3 Northern Parade to the Portsbridge Roundabout.

Visit highways.gov.uk.