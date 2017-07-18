Rock Up says award helps them to keep on climbing

Anybody who works in business knows that they will need to climb ladders and jump through a certain number of hoops in their career. This couldn’t be truer for duty manager Robert Woodgate who manages a team in children’s climbing play centre in Rock Up.

The Rock Up team won Leisure Venue of the Year at last year’s News Retail & Leisure awards.

Last year's Customer Service Award runner-up, the guest relations team from Gunwharf Quays, presented by Rob Fryer

Rob said: ‘Two members of staff went to the ceremony.

‘They were buzzing when they came back. We’ve kept the award – it’s proudly placed in our reception area.’

The site features a number of weird and wonderful climbing walls and structures.

The open space is full of challenges for all ages.

Steph Smith, left, and Caitlin Earey, from Rock Up, winners of Leisure Venue of the Year 2016, with Colin Wilding from Gunwharf Quays

As a leisure venue, Rob believes that Rock Up stands out.

He said: ‘We have a cafe, hold cartoon-themed parties for the kids, we’re bright and vibrant – there isn’t anything like us nearby.’

In an example of staff dedication, one member of the team will dress up as a popular cartoon character for the kid’s parties – this week’s theme is Paw Patrol.

Since the win, the centre has installed new climbs and hold more briefing sessions throughout the day.

The teams brief up to 18 children in each session, preparing them for their climb. Rob said: ‘The kids are absolutely fearless.

‘The parents on the other hand are usually terrified.’

The team work 10-12 hour shifts and provide a fun experience for all involved while ensuring a safe environment for climbers.

To anybody thinking of working in the industry, Rob said: ‘It’s hard work.

‘You need to stay on top of your game at all times, but it’s so rewarding.

‘You get to have fun with the customers in a job like this and get the biggest sense of achievement at the end of each shift.’

‘Enrolling your business in an award ceremony like this shows your staff how valuable they are. It keeps them going.’

My time with Rob was over as he had to run to cheer on an eight-year-old who had made it to the top of one of the more difficult climbs.

Most of the team had gathered to applaud the youngster as he confidently ‘Superman-ed’ his way back to the ground.

It was easy to see that they all love the business they’re in.